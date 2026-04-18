Jaxon Smith-Njigba reveals expectations for Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State in 2026

Following two standout seasons to start his career at Ohio State, expectations remain high for wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in 2026. To former Buckeye star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he expects another big year as Smith enters his junior campaign.

Smith burst onto the college football scene as a freshman in 2024 with 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as Ohio State won the national championship. He followed that up with a career-high 87 receptions while totaling 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns as part of an All-American season. Smith also finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

That means Smith is facing a high bar once again in 2026 as he enters his second year with Julian Sayin at quarterback. To Smith-Njigba, it’s an opportunity for Smith to shine once again. While he doesn’t consider himself a “mentor,” necessarily, he still has a bond with the rising junior receiver.

“I wouldn’t say a mentor, but he knows anything he needs, he can always call me, text,” Smith-Njigba told Big Ten Network’s Michele Steele during Ohio State’s spring game. “We definitely get together, talk some ball. Just super proud of him and him pushing the bar even further than what we did.

“It’s exciting times. It’s exciting times here. He’s an exciting player, he’s a winner and it’s going to be great to see him, this year, flourish.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his breakout season at Ohio State in 2021 when he had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. Although injuries got in the way of his 2022 season, he still became the No. 20 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft and has since become one of the NFL’s top receivers.

Smith-Njigba also followed a line of first-round receivers to come out of Ohio State, along with stars such as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, as well as Marvin Harrison Jr. after him. After the 2026 season, Smith will be eligible for the NFL Draft and is already generating buzz as one of the top prospects.

Although he had opportunities to potentially go elsewhere for a big payday, as he told On3’s Chris Low, Jeremiah Smith is looking to lead Ohio State after last year’s Big Ten title game appearance. The Buckeyes went 12-2 and fell to Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl.