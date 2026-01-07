If there were any rumors of Jeremiah Smith leaving Ohio State, he has shut them down. The star wide receiver took to social media on Tuesday night to let everyone know. Smith tweeted out “Not going anywhere,” followed by two laughing emojis and a face palm.

This comes shortly after Ohio State lost two big-name receivers. Carnell Tate announced his intentions to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, something everybody in Columbus was expecting. However, true freshman Quincy Porter is also leaving the program for the NCAA transfer portal. Two big losses for the Buckeyes when it comes to building the 2026 roster.

Not going nowhere 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jeremiah Smith (@Jermiah_Smith1) January 7, 2026

Smith will not be joining the likes of Tate or Porter, though. Based on the tweet, Smith will remain with Ohio State for what should be his final season of college football. Head coach Ryan Day may not have needed any kind of reassurance from Smith but still got it.