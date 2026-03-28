No one is safe from tampering in college football — not even Jeremiah Smith, the Ohio State star WR said. After a second season starring for the Buckeyes, he revealed one college football team tried to lure him into enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Smith said, per Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com. “I knew, especially at the end of that game, that a certain program was going to come at me very hard. Not gonna say no names, I think everybody here knows who it was. But I wasn’t goin’ nowhere.”