Jeremiah Smith reveals what he's doing with first NFL paycheck: 'I'm gonna save it'

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is going to be smart with his money when he enters the NFL. On Thursday, the NFL’s X/Twitter account shared a video of Smith talking about the league, and he was asked what he’s going to do with his first NFL paycheck.

“I think I’m gonna save it,” Jeremiah Smith said. “There’s no reason for me to spend it. I was blessed to come in the NIL era, spend whatever endorsements I get once I get to the NFL.”

On3 has Smith’s NIL value listed at $4.2 million. That ties him for the second-best total with AJ Dybantsa, and both student-athletes are behind Arch Manning, who has a NIL value of $5.4 million. It makes sense for Smith not to be in a rush to spend his paycheck because he already has money.

It also makes sense for Smith to have a high NIL value since he’s arguably the best wide receiver in college football. Last year, the 20-year-old caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2024, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 TDs.

Which NFL team will select Jeremiah Smith in 2027?

When the 2027 NFL Draft arrives next year, Smith will likely be selected in the top five. In a recent mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, the Arizona Cardinals select Smith at No. 3 overall.

“Jeremiah Smith is the best prospect eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft right now,” Edwards wrote. “…Wide receiver isn’t Arizona’s biggest need, but Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. should not deter them from taking a superior player.”

In the interview, Smith also revealed the NFL defensive backs he wants to face. “One, you gotta go with Pat Surtain II from the crib,” Smith said. “Best DB in the last couple years. Sauce Gardner, another one. Somebody I grew up watching when I was in high school. Always a good DB. Derek Stingley Jr., another one, who was crazy at LSU.”

Smith also said that he’s looking forward to playing at Lumen Field, the home of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. He could be visiting that field a few times if the Cardinals select him next year.