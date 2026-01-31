Jesse Mendez loves the way No. 2 Ohio State is rolling right now as a wrestling team. The Buckeyes used a second half surge Friday night to dominate No. 17 Wisconsin 30-10 in Columbus.

Now at 15-0, Ohio State can switch focus to a rivalry match with Michigan Sunday afternoon. That’s before Mendez and crew have a loaded last two weeks with Iowa and Penn State.

But this could be the best Ohio State team assembled recently. It’s been over 10 years since head coach Tom Ryan led this squad to a national title, the only other team other than Iowa or Penn State to win a crown in that time span. But Ohio State, with Mendez leading the charge, can beat you from almost anywhere.

“Yeah, I just think, you know, from the bottom line up to the top, everybody’s bought in,” Mendez said postmatch on the broadcast. “And you know, every day just going into practice, it’s a good time, like we have fun while doing it. And so when you’re having fun while doing hard work … it shows on the mat. So we got a lot of young killers that are bought into the program, and they’re willing to do anything to reach the top of that podium.”

Tied 3-3 in the team score, Mendez, who’s a two-time NCAA champion at 141 pounds, was out of there fast. He pinned Wisconsin’s Carson Exferd in just 51 seconds to make it a 9-3 margin, before Wisconsin led 10-9 at intermission. But from there, the Buckeyes won five straight bouts, four of them by bonus points, to get the win, the 350th of Ryan’s coaching career.

“Yeah, just get my hands on him early. Stay aggressive the entire match,” Mendez said. “You know, when I’m looking to put points on the board, that’s where I’m wrestling my best and I’m just looking for opportunities to put bonus points on the board.”

Ohio State 30, Wisconsin 10

125: No. 16 Nicolar Rivera (WISC) over Vinny Kilkeary (OSU), Dec. 12-7 (WISC 3-0)

133: No. 2 Ben Davino (OSU) over No. 11 Zan Fugitt (WISC), Dec. 7-2 (TIED 3-3)

141: No. 1 Jesse Mendez (OSU) over Carson Exferd (WISC), Fall 0:51 (OSU 9-3)

149: No. 15 Joseph Zargo (WISC) over No. 4 Ethan Stiles (OSU), SV-1 7-4 (OSU 9-6)

157: No.26 Luke Mechler (WISC) over Landon Desselle (OSU), Major Dec. 20-9 (WISC 10-9)

165: e’Than Birden (OSU) over No. 24 Cody Goebel (WISC), Major Dec. 16-3 (OSU 13-10)

174: No. 5 Carson Kharchla (OSU) over Luke Condon (WISC), Tech. Fall 17-2 (OSU 18-10)

184: No. 7 Dylan Fishback (OSU) over David Malin (WISC), Tech. Fall 15-0 (OSU 23-10)

197: No. 10 Luke Geog (OSU) over No. 28 Wyatt Ingham (WISC), Major Dec. 17-3 (OSU 27-10)

285: No. 3 Nick Feldman (OSU) over No. 9 Braxton Amos (WISC), Dec. 6-4 (OSU 30-10)