Jesse Mendez is looking to end his Ohio State wrestling career with a third straight national title. But an upstart undefeated freshman in Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State) might have something to say about that.

Mendez is in the Hodge Trophy conversation this weekend in Cleveland, especially if he finishes undefeated with a third title. But Vega has yet to even give up a takedown this year en route to a 19-0 record.

It’s hard to envision the two, particularly Mendez, not making Saturday night’s finals. If the top seed is in one corner, he just might hope for Vega on the other end.

“I try not to think about it too much,” Mendez said of potential opponents. “But you will get excited for those matches. Going into your senior year, you get a fiery freshman, and you want those cool story lines when you’re looking back at your career. I’m really excited for it. Hopefully the cards play out to where that match-up happens.”

Similarly to Vega, Mendez came out swinging as a true freshman at 133 pounds before his bump up to 141. Mendez is 99-14 in his career, 22-0 this year and finished 6th, 1st and 1st in his three NCAA Tournaments prior to this one.

“It wasn’t like the plan coming out of high school to go in off the rip, but once you get in the room and you start getting that itch, I just wanted to go right away,” Mendez said. “And I started talking to coaches. I felt like I was ready, especially in a really tough weight class in my freshman year at 133 with guys like RBY and Vito and Daton Fix, it was a tough weight class. I think the best way to get better is to go up against the best. And that’s what I wanted to do.

“I wanted to throw my hat in the ring early and see where I was at. I think it’s kind of catapulted me to have the success I’ve had. And then to finish off my college career with a national title would really cap off my career. But I don’t really hold myself to my accolades. I’m trying to focus on my compete and my performances, and I just want to wrestle like me for seven minutes.”