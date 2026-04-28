Joel Klatt hails Ohio State as 'the NFL factory of college football'

For the second straight year, Ohio State was among college football’s most well-represented teams during the NFL Draft with double-digit selections across all seven rounds. That included four different Buckeyes — receiver Carnell Tate, linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, and safety Caleb Downs — coming off the board in the first Top 11 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft last Thursday.

That gives the Buckeyes a two-year record total of 25 players drafted, four each in Round 1. Given that success, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt is already hailing Ohio State as college football’s new premier NFL feeder program.

“Right now, the draft factory — the NFL factory of college football — is Ohio State,” Klatt said during Tuesday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show podcast. “In the last two drafts — obviously, they’ve got a national championship in there — they’ve gotten eight players drafted in the first round — eight. They’ve got 14 players drafted in the first two rounds in the last two drafts, and 25 total players drafted in the last two drafts.

“That’s wild. That’s staggering. In fact, that’s tied for the most players ever for one school to be drafted in back-to-back drafts,” Klatt continued. “So right now, the school turning out the most (NFL) talent, the factory for the National Football League, lives in Columbus, Ohio. And by the way, it’s not going to stop.”

"The factory for the National Football League lives in Columbus, Ohio."@joelklatt says this draft affirmed everything we already knew about college football. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/WpdWvlJ7ML — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) April 28, 2026

This year’s run on Ohio State players started early when the Tennessee Titans got things rolling by selecting Tate with the No. 4 overall pick. The New York Giants quickly followed suit by taking Reese one pick later at No. 5 overall. After a trade up by Kansas City to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, the Washington Commanders dipped back into the Buckeyes talent pool by taking Styles at No. 7. Downs went just four picks later when the Dallas Cowboys swapped places with the Miami to move up one spot to take the versatile Ohio State safety at No. 11 overall.

The Buckeyes had seven other players selected across the final six rounds, beginning with defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (Houston, No. 36), tight end Max Klare (LA Rams, No. 61) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun (Buffalo, No. 62) in Round 2. Tight end Will Kacmarek (Miami, No. 87), safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. (New Orleans, No. 172), defensive end Caden Curry (Indianapolis, No. 214) and offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa (Atlanta, No. 231) rounded out the Buckeyes’ selections last weekend.

Ohio State’s 11 total players drafted last weekend led college football and were one more than SEC contenders Alabama and Texas A&M (10 apiece), a fact that led Klatt to point to a growing talent divide between the Big Ten and SEC. That’s despite the SEC breaking a modern draft record with 87 total players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“This draft was just affirming everything that we already know about college football at this point,” Klatt continued. “The SEC is a great conference, great conference. It set a record for total number of picks in this draft – they had 87 players drafted. It’s wild. But as that talent has dispersed, it’s dispersed within their conference, so they’re a very deep conference, and it’s gone elsewhere. So we see this as a deeper conference in the SEC, and yet the better conference, at least at the top, is the Big Ten.”