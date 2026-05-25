Joel Klatt names 10 Big Ten-SEC college football matchups he wants to see

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt named his 10 Big Ten-SEC matchups in college football that he wants to see as soon as possible. Some make more sense than others and others you might not have even thought about!

The location is important too! The biggest factor seems to be the coaching matchups, as Klatt detailed on his podcast.

But all of them have intriguing storylines that college football fans would love to see. So let’s take a look at these 10 Big Ten-SEC matchups.

Klatt: “It might be a little bit under the radar, but as soon as I say it, you’re gonna be like, ‘Yep, I definitely want that.’ How about South Carolina, Illinois, Bielema-Beamer 2? Remember that Citrus Bowl at the end of the 2424 season, when there was some bad blood there, and in particular with the way the game ended? I want this again.”

Under the radar is right, but you can’t go wrong with this Big Ten-SEC matchup. We’re all in on the drama between Shane Beamer and Bret Bielema. Cinema!

Klatt: “Kirby’s got to go face Dan Lanning in Autzen Stadium. Yes, I’m in on that. Remember, Lanning’s first game as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks was against Georgia? I believe that one was in Atlanta in 2022 and Georgia just beat them up 49-3. I’d love to see Kirby go up and face his former assistant, his former defensive coordinator.”

Two of the best coaches in college football going head to head? Yes please. Big Ten vs. SEC? That just adds to it. Lanning certainly wants his get back.

Klatt: “We heard a lot in the playoff a couple of years ago about Neyland North, and listen, Tennessee fans, to your credit, you showed up huge in that playoff game. There’s no doubt there was more orange in the stands than I saw of any other color in my history call in a college football game in Columbus at the Shoe. I want to see Ohio State go return the favor, (I) like Ohio State at Tennessee.”

Ohio State spoiled Tennessee’s CFP party the other year and now Klatt wants to see the Big Ten giant head into SEC country. We’d want to see that too. Although the Buckeyes, with the way they’ve played since the playoff game, might be a considerable road favorite.

Klatt: “LSU at USC, Lane back in LA. Yep, yep, you bet. You bet. Lane’s obviously been back to LA, but not in an official capacity since he was left on the tarmac as the head coach of the USC Trojans. Bring him back. LSU at USC. Yep, I want that every day of the week. I want it every year.”

This is just a party. We didn’t quite expect this to be a Big Ten-SEC matchup a few years ago, but we’ll take it! Kiffin returning to USC on the opposite sideline, especially with all that’s transpired since, yeah, feed that to the audience!

Klatt: “How about bringing back an old rival, Nebraska, Oklahoma? Used to be, I would argue, as good as any rivalry in college football, maybe second only to Michigan, Ohio State throughout the whole Big 8 days, and even in the Big 12. Like this was a marquee Thanksgiving week weekend matchup.”

What’s old is new again in the Big Ten and SEC for Klatt. The Huskers and Sooners could certainly revive some bad blood as both programs try to return to an elite tier of college football.

Klatt: “USC-Texas. Absolutely, I want to see that one. Obviously, that Rose Bowl with Leinart and Bush and Vince Young, maybe the greatest game that we’ve ever seen in the history of college football, and you get those colors on the field at the same time, it would just like drip with nostalgia. We’d be thinking about that, Keith Jackson on the call. Oh Nelly, and I want to see that match up. That would be an obvious one.”

This matchup via the Big Ten and SEC would still be big today. Lincoln Riley is trying to get USC to the playoff while TExas is trying to win a national title under Steve Sarkisian. The stakes would still be high in 2026.

Klatt: “Cig going back to Alabama, where he got his start, not really his start, I mean, he was a tenured coach, but he got his start in a big way under Saban as the record recruiting coordinator for Saban in his first year. I want to see that one, plus it’s a rematch of last year’s Rose Bowl, so Cig back in Alabama, that would be a great one.”

Curt Cignetti has those Nick Saban qualities. He proved the BIg Ten was better than the SEC, at least last year en route to a national title. But how would his Hoosiers fare in Tuscaloosa now?

Klatt: “How about Nico Iamaleave going back to Tennessee? Yes, yes, I want to see that one. How about Nico and (Bob Chesney) going to face Josh Heupel in Tennessee back in Knoxville? I’m sure those fans would just welcome them, welcome Nico back with open arms, because that one ended so well.”

A little sarcasm there from Klatt. This Big Ten-SEC matchup, as he said, would have to happen now due to Iamaleava’s departure from the Vols. Still, that’s enough drama to sell the game.

Klatt: “I would love to see the Urban Bowl. Give me Ohio State, Florida. You know, Urban won a championship with both of those schools. I want to see the Urban Bowl. I think that one would be phenomenal.”

A new look Florida team hosting this Big Ten-SEC matchup would be interesting. The Buckeyes would be a huge favorite at home over a rebuilding Gators’ squad, but let’s Ryan Day and crew handle The Swamp! We need it!

Klatt: “I think this one would be a really good one, because he had a lot of success, got them on the precipice of a championship, and then left for the bigger and greener pastures of the SEC in Alabama. Kalen DeBoer back in Washington, Alabama goes back and plays in Husky Stadium, and Kalaen DeBoer has to face his former team.”

DeBoer would likely be welcomed back with a mostly fair reception. He took Washington to great heights to start out in the Big Ten, but opted for the SEC a year later when Nick Saban retired. A little chance at revenge here for the Huskies.