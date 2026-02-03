Joel Klatt reacts to Ohio State, Ryan Day hiring Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator

On Jan. 24, Ohio State hired Arthur Smith to be its offensive coordinator. Smith was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons. On Monday, FOX Sports‘ Joel Klatt weighed in on Ohio State’s decision to hire Smith.

“I don’t think [OSU head coach] Ryan Day wants to have to worry about, look over the shoulder of, the offense,” Klatt said. “I really don’t. I think that he wants to be able to give the keys to the offense to a guy like Arthur Smith, just like he gave the keys to the defense to a guy like [OSU defensive coordinator] Matt Patricia.

“Now, he can be CEO and he can worry about evaluating and valuating talent, and then fixing a problem here or there that arose. He was able to do that two years ago when Chip Kelly was the offensive coordinator and he jumped in on the defensive side and allowed them to make some changes that ultimately led to a national championship. Last year, he was never really able to do that.”

The Steelers averaged 305.6 yards of total offense per game this past season, ranking No. 25 in the NFL. In the prior season, Pittsburgh averages 319.4 yards of offense per game.

Before joining the Steelers’ staff, Smith was the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach for three seasons. He led the Falcons to a 7-10 record in each of his three seasons at the helm, and never made the playoffs.

While the lion’s share of Smith’s coaching experience is in the NFL, he’s also coached among the college ranks. Smith was a graduate assistant at North Carolina in 2006 and a defensive intern for Ole Miss in 2010.

Arthur Smith will replace Brian Hartline, who accepted an offer to become USF‘s head coach. Joel Klatt believes Smith will have all he needs at Ohio State to succeed in the 2026 campaign.

“[Ryan Day] knows what the blueprint looks like, and he can free himself up to be the CEO of the organization. In that respect, this all makes a lot of sense,” Klatt said. “Arthur Smith is going to have a veteran quarterback in Julian Sayin, the best wide receiver in college football in Jeremiah Smith, a 1,000-yard running back, most of his offensive line back—should be a really good offense. And, an offense that, in theory, could control the line of scrimmage and really do some damage up front.”