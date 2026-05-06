Julian Sayin: Ohio State felt 'in control,' no pressure vs. Michigan despite four-year losing streak

No. 1 Ohio State entered 2025’s The Game undefeated and riding a 15-game winning streak — with a national championship in the mix — dating back to last year’s matchup, which Michigan won 13-10 in Columbus. Still, the reality that the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day had lost the last four straight in the rivalry series hung over the program’s head like an elevated piano.

Not that the Ohio State locker room was feeling that inherent pressure of the moment, at least according to first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes’ rising redshirt sophomore QB explained the team entered hostile Michigan Stadium with “a great mindset going into” last season’s The Game, and it paid off with a convincing 27-9 victory to snap a four-year losing streak in the bitter rivalry.

“I think the team had a great mindset going into it. We weren’t really feeling a ton of pressure,” Sayin said on Wednesday’s episode of the Triple Option podcast. “We know how much it means to the state of Ohio and our fan base. But walking into that stadium, it was just a ton of fun; we had a ton of juice. Obviously, off the bat, I threw the interception. And then, after that, I felt like we were just in control.”

Sayin, who is entering his second season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, was in total control in the game, throwing for 233 yards and three touchdowns with one early interception on 19-of-26 passing. Meanwhile, fellow Buckeyes freshman running back Bo Jackson added 22 carries for 117 yards on the ground, while Ohio State’s FBS-leading defense limited Michigan to 163 total yards, including just 63 passing from former five-star QB Bryce Underwood.

It was the sort of monkey-off-the-back victory that completely changed the narrative around Day and the Buckeyes, which had won 16 straight entering the 2025 Big Ten Championship game against No. 2 Indiana the following weekend. Of course, the eventual national champion Hoosiers edged out a 13-10 victory in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and then proceeded to go on their own title run in the College Football Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sayin and Ohio State ended the 2025 season on a two-game losing streak after falling to 10th-seeded Miami, 24-14, in the CFP national quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. And while that ending undoubtedly left the Buckeyes motivated entering 2026, at least Sayin and company were able to exorcise the Michigan demon hanging over their heads.