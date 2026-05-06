Julian Sayin reacts to Chris Henry Jr.'s 'great spring,' reveals next steps to build connection

During Ohio State’s spring game last month, it didn’t take long for Julian Sayin and freshman Chris Henry Jr. to show off their connection. But through the summer and into camp, that bond is likely to get even stronger.

Henry arrived as the crown jewel of Ohio State’s recruiting class as one of two five-stars to sign with the Buckeyes. During the spring game, he had four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, sending a buzz through The Shoe.

Sayin sees the talent Henry brings to the table as he joins a wide receiver room headlined by Jeremiah Smith and raved about the true freshman’s performance this spring. He added their relationship is also strong off the field, which is important to that on-field success.

“I think he’s a great player,” Sayin said on The Triple Option. “Got a lot of potential and had a great spring this spring. It’s been fun to build that relationship with him and build that connection on the field.”

Henry was a Five Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 10 overall player from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He maintained his commitment to Ohio State even after offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline took the head coach position at USF, securing a big win for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

While Smith is the biggest name in the wide receiver room, fresh off an All-American season, there’s plenty of excitement about how Henry will fit into the picture. Brandon Inniss is also back after becoming a reliable target for Sayin, who became a Heisman Trophy finalist.

With the summer underway and training camp on the horizon, Julian Sayin said it’s important to continue connecting with Chris Henry Jr. – as well as the rest of the team – to build a relationship. That includes spending time with each other away from the football field.

“Just getting the reps with him – whether it’s 7-on-7, whether it’s team,” Sayin said. “And then, off the field, you’ve really just got to spend time with those guys, just building that connection. I think as an offense this spring, we’ve done a good job of spending time. We’ll continue that over the summer of just bonding and doing off-the-field team events, going out to eat, going out to do things.”