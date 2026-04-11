Former Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavic has committed to Ohio State via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Jelavic was a freshman at Kentucky this past season.

In his lone campaign with the Wildcats, Jelavic made 32 appearances and 20 starts. He averaged 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, while shooting 47.7% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc.

Andrija Jelavic is from Croatia. Before coming to Kentucky, the 6-foot-11 forward played for Mega Superbet in the Adriatic League. He averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per outing.

Jelavic is the second player who has committed to Ohio State via the transfer portal this offseason. He joins former California guard Justin Pippen.

Ohio State finished the 2025-26 season with a 21-13 overall record and a 12-8 mark in conference play. The Buckeyes earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament but fell against 9-seed TCU in the first round. After the loss, Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler discussed his vision for the future of the program.

“Growth is one of the foundational pillars of our program,” Diebler said. “I can leave that locker room today saying each and every single young man in our program grew as a man and as a player. That’s important to me.

“We took a step forward as a program this year, and our guys need to remember that. This is a step, and we’ve got to get ready to get to the next step. I got into coaching because some of the most influential people in my life were coaches, and I know I’m relatively new to this, but I’m old school from the standpoint where I still think coaches can have an impact in the lives of young men, and you have a responsibility to help them grow as men.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.