Trailing 6-0 after the second period, it was still never a doubt for Kyle Snyder. The Olympic gold medalist and Real American Freestyle light-heavyweight champion defeated Rizabek Aitmukhan 12-6 after scoring all 12 points in the final two minutes at RAF 08.

Out in Philadelphia Saturday night, Snyder had the loudest ovation of the night when he mounted his comeback. Aitmukhan is a World Champion himself, but Snyder proved why he is still one of, if not the best in the world pound for pound.

After a push out point, Snyder scored five takedowns and broke Aitmukhan enough where he drew a delay penalty as well. The rally can be seen below.

Kyle Snyder was losing against Rizabek Aitmukhan



Kyle came back and WON



What a comeback win



Via @KyleTims pic.twitter.com/NsGA9U6kYX — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 19, 2026

“The crowd here in Philadelphia was one of the most electric wrestling crowds I’ve ever seen in my life, ever heard in my life,” Snyder said post-match. “I have been competing at the senior level for over a decade starting in 2015…the way that RAF takes care of the athletes is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced or even thought was possible.

“This is my second card, and each time they’ve gotten better, not only as an organization, but also for the athletes. I know wrestlers are very humble, and we haven’t had anything like this before. For me to be able to be a part of this is incredible.”

As a wrestler, Snyder is one of the most decorated American wrestlers in history. He became the youngest American male to win a gold medal at the Olympics when he won in 2016 in Rio while also wrestling in college. He won his first World Championship in 2015.

Snyder also won a silver medal at the 2020 (2021 after postponement) Tokyo Olympics. He did not medal in Paris in 2024, but was on his third straight Olympic team and the expectation is he’ll try to make a fourth for 2028.

To train for freestyle wrestling, Snyder reps the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, the senior level training center housed inside Penn State. He joined the loaded room following his career at Ohio State.

Snyder has 30 total gold medals across the Olympics, World Championships and more. He also has five silver and seven bronze medals.

At Ohio State, Snyder was a four-time NCAA finalist (once at 197 and three times at 285). He was a runner-up in 2015 and then won three straight titles at heavyweight from 2016-18. Snyder finished his collegiate career with a 75-5 record.