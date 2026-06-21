Kyle Snyder 'thankful' to wrestle Stephen Buchanan in Final X victory

Kyle Snyder nearly met his domestic match on Friday night when Stephen Buchanan pushed him to three matches at Final X. The two square off for the 97 KG spot for the Senior World Team in 2026.

Snyder’s been the United States’ rep at 97 KG for the World and Olympic teams every year since 2015, his first Gold Medal at Worlds. Buchanan, a 2025 NCAA champion, has made jumps over the last year and beat Snyder 5-5 on criteria in Match 2, confusing call notwithstanding, but made Snyder go another round.

There was a caution and one when Snyder was taken down by Buchanan, tying the match 5-5 and Snyder down on criteria. While it ultimately gave Buchanan the win, Snyder won Match 3 9-3 and was thankful to be pushed by Buchanan.

“Yeah, I just was a little confused by the call at the end of the match, in match two, but, like, I mean, like I said, God’s in control of the results, that’s my belief,” Snyder said. “So, well, then I’m supposed to wrestle a third match. Stephen’s just a great opponent, and I really appreciate his faith and his character, the way that he works. So I’m thankful to have somebody like him in the United States to compete against.”

Buchanan went 112-26 in his collegiate career, wrestling three years for Wyoming, two for Oklahoma and his final year for Iowa. In 2025, Buchanan went 26-1 and won the NCAA title, beating Penn State’s Josh Barr 5-2. Buchanan was an All-American in 2021 and ‘22 (8th and 3rd) for Wyoming and finished 3rd in 2024 for the Sooners.

Kyle Snyder back on Senior World Team in 2026

Snyder, of course, has one of the most decorated careers in American wrestling history. In addition to being a four-time NCAA finalist and three-time champion for Ohio State, Snyder is a five-time Gold Medalist at the World and Olympic Championships, winning the latter in 2016. He was also a Silver Medalist at the 2020 Olympics and has won two Silver and two Bronze Medals at the World Championships.

Snyder is in one of the most loaded weight classes at 97 KG and to hold off someone like Buchanan is impressive, given his age and Snyder’s wear and tear over the course of the last 11 years at the Senior level. The former Buckeye and current Nittany Lion Wrestling Club rep is set to face longtime rival Abdulrashid Sadulaev at RAF Georgia on July 11th to defend his light-heavyweight belt. They also might see each other at the World Championships this year and Olympic Games in 2028.

The 2026 World Championships are scheduled for October 24th to November 1st. They will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan.