Lincoln Kienholz addresses his future at Ohio State with Julian Sayin as starter

With Buckeyes QB1 Julian Sayin ineligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz‘s future at Ohio State is uncertain. On Monday, Kienholz said he’s discussed his plans for after this season with OSU’s coaching staff.

“I’ve definitely had conversations,” Kienholz said. “I’m not 100% sure, but my goal is to go to the NFL, and in order to do that, you gotta play. So I’ve had conversations with Coach Day and also with Coach Fessler a little bit about it.”

Lincoln Kienholz battled Sayin for the starting spot behind center ahead of this season. Alas, Sayin ultimately earned the starting nod and has been fantastic for the Buckeyes.

Sayin boasts 3,323 passing yards and 31 touchdowns this season, compared to just six interceptions. Most impressive, Sayin has a 78.4% completion percentage—nearly 4% higher than the next most accurate QB.

Kienholz is in his third season at Ohio State. He’s made six appearances for the Buckeyes this season, completing 11-of-his-14 pass attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown, without throwing an interception.

Kienholz didn’t see any action for the Buckeyes in the 2024 campaign, but played substantial minutes in the team’s 2023 bowl game against Missouri after starter Devin Brown left the game with an injury. In the loss, Kienholz had a lackluster showing.

He completed just 6-of-17 passes for 86 yards and failed to record a touchdown. While it isn’t easy being forced to watch the game from the sideline, Kienholz said he’s remaining focused in case his name is called upon.

“It’s difficult for sure. Just being a backup quarterback’s hard, ‘cause you are one play away, but then you also might not be playing at all that year,” Kienholz said. “So it’s tough for sure. But also, just being prepared for that situation is important, ‘cause once you get your chance to go out there, you gotta capitalize on it.”

Though Lincoln Kienholz would love to start behind center, he doesn’t seem to regret his decision to play at Ohio State. In fact, Kienholz believes his experience at OSU will benefit him in the long run.

“It’s definitely helped me,” Kienholz said. “It’s helped me just learn a lot just about the position and the speed of the game and just everything that comes with being a quarterback at the highest level. So I think it’s gonna help me wherever I go.”