Looks can be deceiving: How 4-star Hayden Koo has become an elite receiver

Rivals Football Recruiting
RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors · personalized to your reading
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 2028 4-Star LB Landon Miller has few standing out
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Five top programs remain for 2028 4-star Brandon Nash but others getting involved
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Busy month for four-star DB Jalen Flowers with six college visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Top-100 2028 prospect Jameer Miles keeping open mind as blue bloods recruit him
More Ohio State Buckeyes News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
4-star Camden Noe preps for busy fall visit slate
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Elite 2028 CB Tyler Boyd has his eye on in-state and out-of-state programs
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Intel, predictions and fresh buzz on several top-100 prospects
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
California intel on top 2028 prospects: New frontrunners and contenders emerge after visits
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING