During his playing days at Ohio State from 2006-2010, Mark Titus couldn’t exactly call out Buckeye fans for their behavior. But now, years later and working for Barstool Sports, all bets are off, and Titus can say what he wants. That’s exactly what he did on Thursday night.

Ohio State was the first team out of the 64-team NCAA Tournament field on Thursday, falling to TCU 66-64. Following the loss, Ohio State fans quickly took to social media to complain about the loss and call for the firing of head coach Jake Diebler. That did not sit well with Titus, and he went on a passionate rant against his school’s fan base on Thursday night’s “Mostly Hoops with Mark Titus & Co.”

“We have the worst fans in the world, Ohio State. Ohio State basketball fans are the worst fans in the world,” Titus began. “They’re the worst. They’re literally the worst. They watch football all year; they don’t even pay attention to the basketball program. They, like, parachute in around, like, late January, early February. They look up the rankings, and if we’re not ranked in the top 10, they’re just like, ‘Everything sucks, fire everybody. This is terrible.’ They have no idea what they’re talking about.

“They don’t even know the names of the goddamn players. And they bitch like they want us to be a top 10 program, which I do too, but like, where’s that — the reason the top 10 programs are the top 10 programs is because they carry themselves like top 10 programs, 365 days a year. Fans are invested in the program and people are coming to the games, and the people are, like, studying the recruits and like, fucking — they pour their passion into this. They don’t just, like, pop in and say, like, ‘Oh, we’re in the tournament? Okay, I’ll watch that. I’ll sit down and watch this game.’ And then we lose the game. And you’re like, ‘Fire the coach.’ It’s absurd.”

It was a disastrous first half for Ohio State in Greenville on Thursday. TCU couldn’t miss, despite star David Punch being sidelined with foul trouble. The Horned Frogs led by 15 at halftime and left the Buckeyes all but dead. But with 20 minutes left before the end of the season, Ohio State punched back.

The Buckeyes rallied all the way back and even took the lead at one point in the second half. It looked like it was going to be a comeback story for the ages and an amazing start to the NCAA Tournament. But the final two possessions of the game couldn’t have gone worse.

Questionable ending for Ohio State

Punch looked like he was going to take the final shot for TCU, but it was a dish down low to Xavier Edmonds with just four seconds left on the clock that put the Horned Frogs on top. Ohio State then had its chance to answer. But the result left everyone questioning things instead.

Buckeyes star Bruce Thornton inbounded the ball and immediately got it passed back to him. With four seconds remaining on the clock, many thought Ohio State would get the ball across halfcourt and a clean look at the basket. But instead, Thornton was forced to launch a shot from halfcourt that did not come close and put a final nail in the Buckeyes’ coffin.

“This happens all the time and our dumbass fucking fans just come in and they’re just like, ‘I don’t know who that guy — who’s No. 1 for our team? I kind of like this guy. We should give the ball to No. 1.’ Where have you been all season? What is this? I can’t stand it, dude, I can’t — it drives me crazy,” Titus said. “I’m actually, like, getting pissed off about it, and that’s not even a rant to defend Jake. It’s a rant to like — if you care about the program, care about the program tomorrow. Now the season’s over, right? Guess what North Carolina is gonna do. Tomorrow, North Carolina’s like, all hands on deck. Figure this shit out. They’re like, we have to figure this out.

“Ohio State fans are gonna be like, ‘What’s football recruiting look like? Who we got coming up — anybody look at the football schedule? I think wrestling is going on. They just move on to the next thing, and then they wait for basketball season to roll back around and then demand that, like, we’re one of the best programs in the country. It doesn’t work that way.

“You have to invest. You have to invest money. We don’t have any fucking money in the basketball program. We don’t have any, like, fan support in the basketball program. It’s absurd, but you still have the expectation, like, we should be Duke or Kansas or whatever. It pisses me off, Tate.”