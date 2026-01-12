Maryland quarterback Justyn Martin has committed to Ohio State out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Greg Biggins. He spent just one season with the Terrapins.

“Great opportunity to play for a historic program and for a great coach like Ryan Day,” Martin told Biggins. “Excited to learn from a Heisman candidate in Julian Sayin and then be ready to compete following year.”

Martin had a relatively limited impact at Maryland in 2025 after transferring in from UCLA. He recorded just one carry for two yards, failing to throw a pass during the season.

Justyn Martin’s only work as a passer came during the 2024 season at UCLA. That year, he went 24-of-35 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown. He was not intercepted, though he was sacked twice.

Prior to enrolling at UCLA, Justyn Martin was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 256 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 16 quarterback in the class and the No. 19 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Inglewood (CA) Inglewood.

In high school, Martin was a two-sport star, also competing in track and field. On the gridiron, he passed for more that 2,100 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2021.

Justyn Martin joins Hunter Welcing at Ohio State

Ohio State has had multiple commitments on Monday, with Justyn Martin simply being the latest. Northwestern transfer tight end Hunter Welcing has also committed to Ohio State, On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Steve Wiltfong report.

Welcing hauled in 28 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns this season. 81 of those yards came in Northwestern‘s 24-22 loss to No. 18 Michigan on Nov. 15.

Prior to enrolling at Northwestern, Welcing was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,152 overall player in the 2020 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 52 TE in his class and the No. 28 overall player from the state of Illinois, hailing from Lake Zurich.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.