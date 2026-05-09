NFL.com ranks Top 15 NFL QBs on rookie contracts in 2026

NFL.com ranked the Top 15 NFL QBs on rookie contracts going into the 2026 season. Most of these quarterbacks are ready for Year 3 so there’s a good amount of data to go on, good or bad.

This list even includes a certain rookie that was taken No. 1 overall just last month. Okay, it’s Fernando Mendoza; it seems like his contract is very valuable to Las Vegas right now.

So let’s not waste any more time. Let’s dive into the top QBs that are still on their rookie deals as we head into a new NFL season.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (Year 3)

2026 cap hit: $10 million

Maye went from really struggling to really excelling from one year to the next. The AFC Champion QB is still on his rookie deal going into his third season. As it stands, NFL.com likes him slightly better than the next signal caller on this list. Maye threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 72% completion percentage in 2025.

2. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (Year 3)

2026 cap hit: $10.8 million

Williams is next up amongst the QBs that are on a rookie contract. Williams took a little more time to cook than Maye. But when Williams arrived, boy he looked like the Heisman winner at USC. He led the Bears to the playoffs and a first-round win before falling short to the Rams in the Divisional Round. Williams passed for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, seven picks and a 58.1% completion percentage.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (Year 3)

2026 cap hit: $10.3 million

Daniels went in a bit of an opposite direction compared to the QBs in front of him on this list. With a Heisman under his belt, Daniels exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2024 and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. However, struggles and a lot of injuries to Daniels and the team had Washington take a nose dive last fall. Still, there’s a lot to like about Daniels going into 2026.

4. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (Year 3)

2026 cap hit: $5.1 million

Nix took some time to hit the ground running as well. But as a second year QB, he led the Broncos to the AFC title game, which he didn’t play in due to a stunning injury. But with Nix, the Broncos should be in the Super Bowl hunt again and that’s great value! Nix has been solid in each of his first two seasons, but it clicked last fall. He has 7,706 yards, 54 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and a 64.8% completion percentage in two years.

5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (Year 4)

2026 cap hit: $11.5 million

Stroud will no doubt receive a lot of criticism for the way the QB went about his business on the field this year, especially in the playoff. Still, he’s been more successful than not in his three years in Houston, so his rookie contact is still great value for a team that could have Super Bowl potential. Especially with that defense. The Texans already picked up his fifth year option, so the cheaper window is still open.

6. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (Year 2)

2026 cap hit: $11.1 million

Ward is higher up on this QB list since he only goes into Year 2, has a lot of potential as a former No. 1 overall pick and has a completely different coaching staff. He truly worked with a bare cupboard in 2025. Ward passed for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 59.8% completion percentage, and ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

7. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (Year 4)

2026 cap hit: $12.1 million

A former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman winner, it’s taken a little bit for Young to get rolling. BUt it seemed like 2025 was the year where it started clicking. Heck, he nearly led the Panthers to a Wild Card win over the Rams. In his third year as the starting QB, Young threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 64.6% completion percentage.

8. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (Year 2)

2026 cap hit: $3.9 million

Dart showed a lot of promise as a rookie QB for the Giants last season. One has to be concerned for his health though, as he put himself in harm’s way quite a bit. But, under new coach Jim Harbaugh anyway, there could be a different approach in 2026. Dart threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions, a 63.7% completion percentage, 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns as a rookie.

9. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints (Year 2)

2026 cap hit: $2.5 million

Shough came on during his rookie year in the latter half of 2025. In fact, he played so well down the stretch, some wanted him to be in the running for Rookie of the Year. His contract is cheap and with a full year in Kellen Moore’s system under his belt, he could really improve in Year 2. With a 5-4 record last year, Shough threw for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, six picks and a 67.6% completion percentage.

10. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders (Year 1)

2026 cap hit: $10.6 million

Mendoza rounds out NFL.com’s top 10 for QBs on their rookie deal. The Heisman winner and national champion didn’t even take a snap yet, but the value is there! Mendoza will backup Kirk Cousins to start, but it’s hard to believe he won’t see the field in 2026 and show why he was the top selection. This is the hard reset the Raiders needed for their franchise.

Top 15 NFL QBs on rookie contracts

11. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (Year 3)

2026 cap hit: $6.2 million

12. Aidan O”Connell, Las Vegas Raiders (Year 4)

2026 cap hit: $3.8 million

13. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (Year 3)

2026 cap hit: $6 million

14. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns (Year 2)

2026 cap hit: $1.1 million

15. Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams (Year 1)

2026 cap hit: $4.7 million