NFL Draft analyst explains Day Two grade on Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

There should be a lot more quarterbacks worthy of a first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. Exactly how many at the moment is different depending on who you ask. Yahoo’s Nate Tice currently has four inside his way-too-early top 25 big board. A glaring omission, at least for college football fans, is Ohio State‘s Julian Sayin.

In fact, Tice currently views Sayin as a Day 2 selection if he were to declare for the ’27 Draft. He explained as such in a video with Andy & Ari On3 on Monday. Bottom line — Tice does not see somebody comfortable pushing the ball down the field when watching Sayin’s film.

“I understand the appeal of him as a college player,” Tice said. “But it’s a big difference and a big jump to how he wants to play to what he would have to do in the NFL. He’s very accurate, I understand that. But that accuracy wanes when he has to push the ball… I have a third, fourth-round grade on him. I see a ton of hype about him and I know he plays at Ohio State. Ohio State’s very good and I know he’s productive and everything.

“But just watch how those games ended up at the end of the season when things got tough and things got tight. I thought you couldn’t see him push that ball and throw into those windows that you need to. Also maybe just stand up in the pocket and create.”

An even recent example got mentioned in the conversation. Dillon Gabriel, who was taken in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns, got playing time in the NFL as a rookie. Between his stints at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, Gabriel was incredibly accurate and put up nice stats. However, the Browns eventually moved off him as the starter because “his receivers stopped running over the middle for him because they were tired of getting teed off by safeties.” A point from Tice to show how important being an effective thrower of the middle is.

Sayin certainly has time to improve and the resources to do so. Ryan Day continually produces NFL-ready quarterbacks. Ohio State is never going to be short of talent at wide receiver, either, guys who are looking to show NFL teams they are worthy of a high pick. Who would not want to push the ball downfield to Jeremiah Smith?

For now, Tice believes there are still questions to be answered. Certainly a big season ahead for Julian Sayin.