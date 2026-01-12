Northwestern transfer tight end Hunter Welcing has committed to Ohio State, On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Steve Wiltfong report.

Welcing hauled in 28 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns this season. 81 of those yards came in Northwestern‘s 24-22 loss to No. 18 Michigan on Nov. 15.

Prior to enrolling at Northwestern, Welcing was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,152 overall player in the 2020 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 52 TE in his class and the No. 28 overall player from the state of Illinois, hailing from Lake Zurich.

Welcing’s decision to transfer to Ohio State comes one week after the Buckeyes fell to No. 10 Miami in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). The Buckeyes seemed poised to be in great contention to repeat as National Champions, but that did not come to fruition.

“I felt like it took us a while to get into the rhythm of the game,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said postgame. “I thought we did coming out of the second half. And by then, it was going to take a very, very efficient second half to win the game, being down 14-0. But I felt like at that point, we got into a rhythm. And when we had that drive there where we took a shot, it was incomplete.

“And the next play was a hold that got us way behind the chains, and that was the drive that we needed to go win the game. And when you have a start the way that we did, you put yourself at risk of having to be really darn near perfect in the second half to go win the game. So we put ourselves behind the 8-Ball.”

Ohio State opened its season with an unblemished 12-0 record. But the Buckeyes finished the year with back-to-back losses to Indiana and Miami.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

