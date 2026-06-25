Ohio State announces plans of $125 million renovation of football facility

Ohio State is planning to renovate its football facility, and it will cost $125 million. On Thursday, Ohio State’s athletic director Ross Bjork detailed the renovation project of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“What we’re really looking at is the existing building that is on the north side of the building. The offices, the team meeting rooms, the coaches’ conference rooms, Coach [Ryan] Day’s office, the locker room, the training room,” Bjork told reporters, per Eleven Warriors. “What we want to do is we want to expand the locker room, expand the training room, develop a bigger team meeting room at some place within that structure.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Bjork, who said the project will cost an estimated $125 million, added that space is the big reason behind the renovations. “Right now, not everyone can fit in the team meeting room when we have a team meeting,” Bjork said. “The individual position rooms are in the same place as the coaches’ offices. So if (offensive line coach) Tyler Bowen needs to have a private meeting and somebody wants an offensive lineman to watch film, somebody has to leave.”

There are no plans for Ohio State to relocate the facility, as Bjork said he loves its current location. We don’t want to lose that opportunity of that location,” he said. “But new construction will be part of it, and then a total renovation timeline. We’ve raised some money on it, but that’s why we need some public visibility. We need to get it out to the public. We need to let people know.”

The Woody Hayes Athletic Center has been the home of Ohio State’s football facility since October 1987. It’s named after Woody Hayes, the legendary football coach who led Ohio State to five national titles from 1954 to 1970. Hayes died in March 1987 at the age of 74.

Ohio State enters the 2026 season with national championship hopes. The Buckeyes won it all in 2024 and lost in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff last season.

This year, Ohio State will be led by multiple talented players, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin. Smith was an All-American receiver last season, and Sayin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.