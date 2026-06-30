Ohio State C Mason Eckelman enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State catcher Mason Eckelman is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Eckelman is set to leave Ohio State after spending the last three seasons with the Buckeyes.

This past season, Mason Eckelman became a top player for Ohio State. He played and started in 53 games and batted .304 with eight home runs, 47 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. Eckelman was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team and was invited to participate in the 2026 MLB Draft Combine.

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In 2025, Eckelman appeared in 50 games with 49 starts and batted .281 with 50 hits, five home runs, 29 RBIs, and 30 runs scored. In 2024, Eckelman played in five games and recorded six hits with five runs.

In May, Eckelman credited Ohio State’s strength and conditioning staff for helping him develop. “Our strength group has done an incredible job just allowing me to be myself and working with what I like to do and what works for me best,’ Eckelman said, per Sam Ciriani of Buckeye Sports Bulletin.

Mason Eckelman praises Ohio State for his development

“I just really trust them and trust their process. I allow them to do most of the work and then just kind of let me do the easy stuff, whether you know that be looking at the workouts for that day or knowing how I need to recover, those different types of things. So it’s just been fun playing for them, then for the guys around us, and always looking to get better. It’s doing great. Yeah, it looks pretty gnarly. It doesn’t look great, but it feels awesome.”

Eckelman also said more experience helped him develop. “Experience plays a key factor in finding what works for you,” he said. “That doesn’t always look exactly the same for each player, and so you have to understand who you are as a person, how you’re moving, and what works for you.”

Eckleman played high school baseball at Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He earned All-State honors in 2023 after batting .402 with 43 RBIs and a .701 slugging percentage.