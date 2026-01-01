Ohio State sophomore cornerback Bryce West plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. The Cleveland native recorded nine tackles and one forced fumble this season.

West’s intention to enter the portal comes one day after the Buckeyes fell to No. 10 Miami in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). Ohio State seemed poised to be in great contention to repeat as National Champions, but that will not come to fruition.

“I felt like it took us a while to get into the rhythm of the game,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said postgame. “I thought we did coming out of the second half. And by then, it was going to take a very, very efficient second half to win the game, being down 14-0. But I felt like at that point, we got into a rhythm. And when we had that drive there where we took a shot, it was incomplete.”

“And the next play was a hold that got us way behind the chains, and that was the drive that we needed to go win the game. And when you have a start the way that we did, you put yourself at risk of having to be really darn near perfect in the second half to go win the game. So we put ourselves behind the 8-Ball.”

Ohio State opened its season with an unblemished 12-0 record. But the Buckeyes finished the year with back-to-back losses to Indiana and Miami.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, West was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 72 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 10-ranked CB in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Glenville.

Ohio State’s Transfer Portal departures

Bryce West is now the third Ohio State player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

Jr. WR Bryson Rodgers

Jr. TE Jelani Thurman

So. CB Bryce West

