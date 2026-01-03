Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He’ll have two years of eligibility left at his next stop.

Scott Jr. played high school football at Springfield (Springfield, OH), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 35 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Scott Jr. is the 13th Ohio State player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He is joined by several notable players, including quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, EDGE Logan George and linebacker CJ Hicks.

Ohio State only lost 15 players total in the transfer portal last season. The team placed in On3’s 2025 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. In no surprise, the 2024 national champions had an excellent 2025 campaign.

Ohio State finished this season with a 12-2 overall record after suffering a 24-14 loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve. After the Buckeyes’ loss on Wednesday, head coach Ryan Day shouldered the blame for his team’s slow start.

“We worked really hard … to come out of the gates and win the first quarter, win the first half and be ready to go,” Day said. “I thought we had an excellent plan. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. That starts with me.

“”We spent an inordinate amount of time putting the plan together to get everybody ready to go play in that first half. … We’ve got to figure out why that was and learn from it moving forward.”

Next season will Ryan Day’s eighth at the helm of the program. The Buckeyes will look to bounce back and return to the national championship once again.

