According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Ohio State defensive back Keenan Nelson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Nelson’s second time going through the transfer process after showing up in Columbus ahead of the 2024 season. His career began with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Now, Nelson is looking to join a third school.

Nelson played in six games for Ohio State this past season. No statistics were recorded. The same can be said about Nelson’s first year on campus, just playing in a few more games. As Ohio State made its march to the national championship, Nelson got on the field in 12 contests, most on the special teams unit.

South Carolina is where Nelson put together a little production. Two years with the Gamecocks saw him play in 15 games. A total of 13 tackles find themselves on the stat sheet, as does one sack. Safety and nickel are where Nelson spent most of his time with Shane Beamer’s club.

There is one year of eligibility remaining for Nelson. Only appearing in four games as a true freshman meant he took a redshirt, opening the door for five seasons in college football. Flash forward a few years and the decision is paying off. Nelson is likely off somewhere looking for more playing time for the 2026 season.

Jeremiah Smith staying at Ohio State for ’26 season, reassures Buckeye fans on social media

If there were any rumors of Jeremiah Smith leaving Ohio State, he has shut them down. The star wide receiver took to social media on Tuesday night to let everyone know. Smith tweeted out “Not going anywhere,” followed by two laughing emojis and a face palm.

This comes shortly after Ohio State lost two big-name receivers. Carnell Tate announced his intentions to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, something everybody in Columbus was expecting. However, true freshman Quincy Porter is also leaving the program for the NCAA transfer portal. Two big losses for the Buckeyes when it comes to building the 2026 roster.

Smith will not be joining the likes of Tate or Porter, though. Based on the tweet, Smith will remain with Ohio State for what should be his final season of college football. Head coach Ryan Day may not have needed any kind of reassurance from Smith but still got it.