Ohio State defensive tackle Maxwell Roy has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Roy spent just one season with the Buckeyes after joining the program in June.

He does not have any statistics listed on his Ohio State biography. In addition, no information was provided about his availability during the 2025 season.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Maxwell Roy was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 413 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 38 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 13 overall player from the state, hailing from Delran (NJ) St. Joseph’s Prep School.

In addition to playing football in high school, Roy also partook in other sports. He was an All-American wrestler and also threw for the track and field squad.

Maxwell Roy also hails from the same high school program as former Ohio State All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison was a bona fide superstar with the Buckeyes.

