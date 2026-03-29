Ohio State forward Devin Royal plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Royal has one season of eligibility remaining.

Royal started in all 32 of his appearances for Ohio State this past season. He averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.5 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6 forward shot 47.6% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Royal amassed 96 total appearances and 59 starts.

Devin Royal played high school basketball at Pickerington Central (OH), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 41 overall player and No. 6 power forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Royal began his collegiate career as a power forward. However, with the help of Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler, Royal transitioned into a small forward role this past season.

Ohio State posted a 21-13 overall record and a 12-8 mark in conference play. Ohio State lost to TCU in first round of the NCAA Tournament. After the game, Diebler discussed his vision for the future of the program.

“Growth is one of the foundational pillars of our program,” Diebler said. “I can leave that locker room today saying each and every single young man in our program grew as a man and as a player. That’s important to me.

We took a step forward as a program this year, and our guys need to remember that. This is a step, and we’ve got to get ready to get to the next step. I got into coaching because some of the most influential people in my life were coaches, and I know I’m relatively new to this, but I’m old school from the standpoint where I still think coaches can have an impact in the lives of young men, and you have a responsibility to help them grow as men.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.