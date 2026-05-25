Ohio State gets elite Texas Tech WR commit Benny Easter Jr. in for official visit this weekend

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. has been committed to Texas Tech since Nov. 20 but he continues to give other programs a look ahead of his senior season.

Ohio State has remained in the picture for the 6-foot, 200-pounder and he was in Columbus last month for a spring visit. It won’t be his last trip to the Buckeye State, either.

Earlier this month, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman reported that Easter would take an official visit to Ohio State this weekend. Easter confirmed that trip is still a go on Monday via social media:

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“They are very active as well and came to see us this spring,” Benny Easter Sr. recently told Spiegelman about OSU. “Also, the city was amazing, and they know what it takes to get guys to the NFL.”

LSU has already had Easter Jr. in for an official visit. After Ohio State, Ole Miss is set to get him over to Oxford for an OV. Texas has kept tabs, too. Texas Tech is currently set to get the last official as it works to fend everyone else off.

Easter Sr. told Spiegelman that his son remains “excited about the whole process,” but Texas Tech has his commitment for a reason and the Big 12 program remains in front. Ohio State will try and chip away this weekend, though.

Despite the departure of vaunted receivers coach Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes won’t stop recruiting top talent at the position. They continue to hold a pledge from five-star WR Jamier Brown and would love to add someone like Easter Jr. to the fold.

It’s Texas Tech that checks in at No. 3 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, though. Ohio State sits at No. 7, as of May 25.

Easter is the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 7 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in the Lone Star State.

“Everything is going well with Tech and with what they’re building,” Easter told Rivals in March. “They made it to the Playoff this year and came up short. We’ve got a lot of firepower coming in my class and the class coming in this year, and the program coming up. They’re ready to compete with anybody and everybody.”

Scouting Benny Easter Jr.

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire wrote this about Easter Jr. as a prospect earlier this month:

“Multi-level playmaker who can stretch the field vertically and move the sticks consistently with his pass-catching prowess. Strongly built body type with great proportions and length. Stands in at 6-foot, 200 pounds with a nearly 6-foot-5 wingspan. Needs a bit of a runway in order to hit top-end speed, but has the long speed to run by most defenders. Clocked a 22.15 200m dash during his sophomore track and field season. Excellent understanding of leverage in order to box out defenders and attack the football. Strong hands that come down with the majority of 50-50 balls due to high point ability and frame utilization. Has yards-after-catch ability due to play strength and impressive wiggle. Need to see him continue to improve acceleration and precision out of breaks at the top of his routes, but he is a plug-and-play number one option at the next level.”



