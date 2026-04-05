Ohio State guard Gabe Cupps plans to enter NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the program after transferring from Indiana.

In 33 games this season, Cupps averaged just 1.7 points per game, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 37.8% from the floor and 25.9% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Cupps was a four-star recruit out of Dayton (Ohio) Centerville, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 3 overall prospect in the state, the No. 20 point guard in the class and the No. 101 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Cupps was not the only player from Ohio State to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Forward Devin Royal also went into the portal.

Royal started in all 32 of his appearances for Ohio State this past season. He averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32.5 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6 forward shot 47.6% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Royal amassed 96 total appearances and 59 starts.

Devin Royal played high school basketball at Pickerington Central (OH), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 41 overall player and No. 6 power forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Royal began his collegiate career as a power forward. However, with the help of Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler, Royal transitioned into a small forward role this past season.

Ohio State posted a 21-13 overall record and a 12-8 mark in conference play. Ohio State lost to TCU in first round of the NCAA Tournament. After the game, Diebler discussed his vision for the future of the program.

“Growth is one of the foundational pillars of our program,” Diebler said. “I can leave that locker room today saying each and every single young man in our program grew as a man and as a player. That’s important to me.”