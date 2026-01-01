Ohio State is expected to hire Cortez Hankton as its new wide receivers coach, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed this report. He’s been LSU‘s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the past two seasons.

Hankton will replace Brian Hartline, who accepted an offer to become USF‘s next head coach. Hartline has coached Ohio State’s wide receivers since 2018. He mentored standouts such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and, most recently, Jeremiah Smith.

Now, Cortez Hankton will look to build on Hartline’s streak of successful wide receiver units. LSU ranked No. 63 in the country in passing yards this season, but starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier battled injuries for much of the year and the school fired head coach Brian Kelly during the season.

In 2024, LSU averaged the seventh-most passing yards per game in college football. For reference, Ohio State ranked 29th that year.

While Hankton has held co-offensive coordinator responsibilities the past two seasons, he’s coached LSU wide receivers since 2022. Along with coaching the WR corps, he also was LSU’s pass game coordinator in 2022 and 2023 seasons when Jayden Daniels was one of the most productive passers in the nation.

Before coming to Baton Rouge, Hankton was Georgia‘s pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2018-21. He also has coached wide receivers at Vanderbilt and Dartmouth.

Before entering coaching, Hankton was a star receiver himself. He is Texas Southern University‘s all-time receiving leader and holds the program’s record for most receiving yards in a single season.

Though he went undrafted, Hankton played in the NFL from 2003-08. He finished his career with 34 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll bring a wealth of experience to Ohio State as the Buckeyes prepare to make a run for the national championship in 2026. Hankton should have no shortage of talent at his disposal.

Two-time Big Ten Receiver of the Year Jeremiah Smith is entering his junior year. Moreover, Ohio State has several contributing receivers who are eligible to return next season.

Smith tallied seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown against Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Alas, Smith’s outstanding individual performance was unable to boost the Buckeyes to a win. OSU ultimately suffered a season-ending 24-14 loss to the Hurricanes.