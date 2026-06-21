Ohio State impresses a pair of touted 2028 offensive tackles

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS Save the drama: Ohio State's longest commit Jamier Brown reviews pledge
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING California intel: Big weekend ahead as frontrunners firm up with top recruits
- RIVALS Intel: Top women's basketball recruits set visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Rivals300 CB Monsanna Torbert had it down to two – then an ACC program made its move
More Ohio State Buckeyes News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Big Ten recruiting battles heating up as teams close out official visit season
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Four-star QB Josiah Boyd lands new offer from Ohio State, 'this one is very special'
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
'You can’t go wrong with anything about Texas': TE Brock Williams talks Longhorns' pledge
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Who's closing and who's chasing: Breaking down the leaders entering the final official visit weekend
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING