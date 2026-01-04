Ohio State offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Tshabola spent four seasons with the Buckeyes.

Tshabola appeared in 13 games for Ohio State this season. In total, he played in 43 games for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-6, 322-pound standout only played in four games during his true freshman season in 2022 before redshirting.

Tegra Tshabola played high school football at Lakota West (OH), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 114 overall player and No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Tshabola is the 16th Ohio State player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He is joined by several notably players, including quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and linebacker CJ Hicks.

Ohio State hasn’t only suffered loss in the portal thus far this offseason. On Sunday, the school secured a commitment from Ohio University transfer tight end Mason Williams. He was an All-MAC selection for his efforts this past season.

Ohio State finished the 2025 campaign with a 12-2 overall record. After falling to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game, Ohio State was hungry to bounce back in the College Football Playoff.

Alas, the Buckeyes suffered an upset 24-14 loss against Miami. After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouldered the blame for his team’s slow start.

“We worked really hard … to come out of the gates and win the first quarter, win the first half and be ready to go,” Day said. “I thought we had an excellent plan. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. That starts with me.

“We spent an inordinate amount of time putting the plan together to get everybody ready to go play in that first half. … We’ve got to figure out why that was and learn from it moving forward.”

Next season will be Ryan Day’s eight at the helm of the storied program. He boasts an 82-12 overall record as Ohio State’s head coach and led the team to a national title last season. He’ll look to return the team to its former heights in the upcoming season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.