Ohio State has a tradition of receiving “gold pants” for beating rival Michigan during football season. The Maize and Blue colors of the Wolverines are iconic, so Buckeye players receive a pin in Michigan’s pants color for adding a win in the rivalry’s history.

Breaking a four-game losing streak against Michigan, Ohio State beat its hated foes in Ann Arbor in 2025, 27-9. Ryan Day got a big monkey off his back, despite winning the national title the year before.

You can see Day smile and raise the gold pants pin in the picture below. Football season is going to be back before we know it!

Earned in November, Memorialized Now. pic.twitter.com/An2bsweTJt — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 24, 2026

Ohio State made a splash this offseason by hauling in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as its new offensive coordinator. Smith had served as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, but will now replace Brian Hartline (who departed for the USF head coaching position) in Columbus.

Although Smith will be assuming a high-ranking position on Ohio State‘s roster, he will not be an off-campus recruiter. Day joined ‘Always College Football‘ with Greg McElroy, where he discussed this decision.

“A lot of the recruiting that happens now, especially in June, is actually when folks come on our campus,” Day said. “So, he’s going to be able to spend a lot of time with our guys. Even this time of year, with spring ball, they’ll be on campus and he’ll be able to spend some time with them and do Zoom meetings. But, we’re limited with how many guys can be on the road.”

Along with the addition of Smith, Ohio State hauled in prominent wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton this offseason. Hankton had spent the past four seasons with LSU and was previously with Georgia (2018-2021) and Vanderbilt (2015-2017).