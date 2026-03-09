Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. has resigned from his role leading The Ohio State University after disclosing what the school described as an “inappropriate relationship.” The university announced Monday that its Board of Trustees accepted Carter’s resignation after he informed members about the situation and offered to step down.

In a statement, the university said the relationship involved a person who was seeking public resources to support a personal business venture: “The Ohio State University Board of Trustees has accepted President Walter ‘Ted’ Carter Jr.’s resignation,” the school said in its official announcement.

“The president recently disclosed to trustees that he had an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business, and offered to resign.”

Carter had served as Ohio State’s president for the past two years. During that time, the university pointed to several initiatives and accomplishments under his leadership.

“The board appreciates the president’s contributions to the university over the last two years,” the statement continued. “The Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan, rising national rankings, growth in research expenditures and multiple new scholarship programs, along with the team the president assembled, have elevated Ohio State’s position as a national leader.”

Moreover, Carter also issued his own statement acknowledging the situation and confirming his decision to step down: “For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University,” Carter said. “I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.”

Despite his resignation, Carter highlighted what he believes were meaningful steps forward for the university during his tenure: “I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer,” he said.

“The students, faculty and staff at this university are among the very best in the world, and the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan has Ohio State poised to succeed for years to come.”

Additionally, Carter thanked the board of trustees for its support during his time leading the university: “I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the board of trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance,” he said.

Alas, Carter concluded by expressing appreciation for the campus community: “Lynda and I leave Ohio State with gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful community,” he stated. “It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success.”

Ohio State officials said additional details regarding the leadership transition will be announced in the coming days.