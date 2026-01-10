Ohio State safety Faheem Delane enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State safety Faheem Delane entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has three years of eligibility left.

Delane played in 13 games this season for Ohio Sttae. He logged 12 tackles and one tackle for loss during his true freshman campaign.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Delane was a four-star recruit out of Olney (M.D.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 6 safety in the class and the No. 73 overall prospect in the class.

Delane wasn’t the only safety to enter the portal this week. Malik Hartford also entered the portal now that Ohio State’s season is over.

Across three seasons in Columbus, Hartford recorded 20 tackles and three pass deflections. He played in just four games this season.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Hartford was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 11-ranked S in his class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Lakota West.

Hartford’s decision to enter the portal comes one week after the Buckeyes fell to No. 10 Miami in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). Ohio State seemed poised to be in great contention to repeat as National Champions, but that will not come to fruition.

“I felt like it took us a while to get into the rhythm of the game,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said postgame. “I thought we did coming out of the second half. And by then, it was going to take a very, very efficient second half to win the game, being down 14-0. But I felt like at that point, we got into a rhythm. And when we had that drive there where we took a shot, it was incomplete.

“And the next play was a hold that got us way behind the chains, and that was the drive that we needed to go win the game. And when you have a start the way that we did, you put yourself at risk of having to be really darn near perfect in the second half to go win the game. So we put ourselves behind the 8-Ball.”