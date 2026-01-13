According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Klare does so with one season of college eligibility remaining. But after a year in Columbus following a three-season stint at Purdue, Klare is off to the next level.

“NEWS: Ohio State tight end Max Klare is leaving school early and entering the NFL Draft, he tells ESPN,” Thamel said via X. “Klare projects as one of the NFL draft’s top tight ends. He brings high-end production, with 43 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns this year.”

Klare was a major offseason addition for Ohio State through the NCAA transfer portal. A different kind of weapon was needed in the offseason with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate on the outside. The Buckeyes certainly feel like Klare delivered, putting together solid numbers for the tight end position.

Looking back at his high school recruitment, Klare played at Cincinnati (OH) St. Xavier, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,220 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.