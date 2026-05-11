Ohio State to bring back all-black Tunnel Vision uniforms for 2026 season

Ohio State is one of the more traditional programs in college football. Many believe the Buckeyes have a top uniform combination, always being at the top of lists. However, they have not been afraid to shake things up when it comes to alternates. On Monday, another example dropped.

“Ohio State football is bringing back its innovative Tunnel Vision (all-black) uniforms for the 2026 season and beyond, featuring key updates that honor program traditions including the evolved Buckeye Stripe on the sleeves,” an Ohio State statement said via Lettermen Row. “Originally introduced in 2015 and last worn in 2022, this fan-favorite alternate now includes a silver flake finish on the black helmet for a bolder look while matching the signature silver aesthetic.”

𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 pic.twitter.com/xgu8BeeknD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 11, 2026

Sunday night is when the official Ohio State football X account teased the drop. Both that tweet and the official reveal of the new uniforms came at 6:14 p.m. ET. Which might seem like a random time to most people. But 614 is the Columbus area code.

To this point, Ohio State has not announced which game it will wear the Tunnel Vision uniforms. Only seven home games are on the schedule. Of those, just five of them are Big Ten opponents — including The Game vs. Michigan. Assuming they do not go with an early nonconference opponent, options are whittled down to Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, and Northwestern.

More on Ohio State Buckeyes entering the 2026 season

There certainly will be a different feel with Ohio State entering the 2026 season. No longer is the aura of a national championship around the program. Head coach Ryan Day put together another fantastic campaign in ’25, finishing undefeated. However, the postseason turned into a quick exit, as the Buckeyes lost in the Big Ten title game and in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

What folks in Columbus feel good about is the offensive players returning. Quarterback Julian Sayin projects to be one of the nation’s top players. It certainly helps when you are throwing to Jeremiah Smith, arguably the best player in the sport. A school like Ohio State is never going to be short of offensive weapons.

There is a lot to replace on the defensive side, though. Of Ohio State’s 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, seven were from the defense. Guys like Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, and Sonny Styles highlight the group. Massive roster holes that need filling.