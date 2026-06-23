Ohio State to honor legendary coach Jim Tressel with Ring of Honor induction in 2026

Ohio State is officially set to celebrate one of the most successful figures in program history this fall. The school announced Tuesday that former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel will be enshrined in the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor when the Buckeyes open the 2026 season against Ball State on Sept. 5.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET for the Week 1 showdown. With the honor, Tressel becomes just the third coach to receive the distinction, joining Ohio State legends Paul Brown and Woody Hayes.

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Moreover, Ohio State noted that he’s also the first addition to the Ring of Honor since former quarterback and 2006 Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith was recognized in 2014.

Tressel guided Ohio State from 2001-10 and oversaw one of the most successful decades in program history. His teams won at least 10 games in six different seasons, reached three BCS National Championship Games and captured the 2002 national title with a memorable 31-24 double-overtime victory over Miami.

During his tenure, the Buckeyes appeared in a bowl game every season and played in eight BCS bowls. Ohio State also dominated rival Michigan under Tressel, posting a 9-1 record against the Wolverines.

Beyond the wins, Tressel’s impact stretched throughout the program. He coached 67 NFL Draft picks, including 14 first-round selections, while producing 57 First Team All-Big Ten honorees and 24 First Team All-Americans.

“Growing up in Ohio, Ohio Stadium was about as special a place as there could be for a Buckeye fan,” Tressel said in a statement. “I grew up admiring Paul Brown and Woody Hayes, and they both meant so much to our family. To be recognized alongside these men is truly humbling.”

Current Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork praised Tressel’s influence on generations of players and the university as a whole: “Jim Tressel’s impact on Ohio State is long-lasting and still ever-present on our campus,” Bjork said. “His legacy extends far beyond wins and championships.”

Current Buckeyes coach Ryan Day echoed those sentiments: “Coach Tressel’s success on the field was remarkable, but what stands out most to me is how he invested in people,” Day said. “His legacy will always be measured not just by what his teams accomplished, but by the countless lives he helped shape.”

Following his coaching career, Tressel served as president of Youngstown State University and currently serves as Ohio’s lieutenant governor. Now, one of the most iconic coaches in Ohio State history will take his place permanently among the legends inside Ohio Stadium.