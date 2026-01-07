Ohio State wide receiver Quincy Porter plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Porter wound up spending just one season with the program after being a big-time recruit. He will soon be on the open market and presumably have a ton of suitors waiting on the other end.

Porter played high school football at Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Only two wide receivers were ranked ahead of Porter. Oregon‘s Dakorien Moore was one of them, followed by Kaliq Lockett of the Texas Longhorns.

Rivals was higher on Porter than the rest of the industry. He came in as the No. 13 overall prospect in the Rivals300. Only one other service ranked him as a five-star. Expectations for what Porter can become certainly are high.

Few in the college game are better than Brian Hartline at recruiting wide receivers. Hartline got Porter into the mix back in June 2024, holding onto the verbal all the way through National Signing Day. Schools such as Alabama, Michigan, and Penn State were considered other contenders at the time.

Hartline is no longer in Columbus, though, after leaving to become USF‘s next head coach. Ohio State did hire Cortez Hankton to replace him as the wide receivers coach. But Porter is still going to at least entertain the idea of continuing his playing days elsewhere.

As for his on-field production, Porter played in four games this season. Only four catches came his way for a total of 59 yards. Wide receiver is a loaded position at Ohio State, making playing time hard to come by, even for somebody as talented as Porter.

Looking at the future, four years of eligibilty should remain. Porter only playing in four games means a redshirt can be taken by him.

Ohio State just saw its season end on New Year’s Eve in the Cotton Bowl. Miami was on the right side of a College Football Playoff quarterfinal, taking down the reigning national champions. Day and the entire Buckeyes staff now work toward building a roster capable of getting back to the top in 2026.

