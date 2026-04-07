Ohio State wows 2028 4-star LB Landon Miller

One of the West’s top linebackers in the 2028 class is Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star Landon Miller.

He has several offers, but an offer from Ohio State was a big one for him.

So this past weekend, he left the Bay Area to visit Columbus and check out the Buckeyes.

He had high expectations for the visit and the Buckeyes surpassed them.

“Overall, it was a great experience and everything I hoped it would be,” said Miller. “They showed me great hospitality and I was well taken care of by the staff.”

Most importantly for Miller was the opportunity to talk with the Buckeye coaches.

“I got a chance to talk to coach (Ryan) Day briefly a couple times but got to spend the most time with coach (James) Laurinaitis,” said Miller.

That included some individual time learning more about Laurinaitis’ coaching style and experience.

“We got to have a one-on-one meeting at the end of the day where we went over some defensive schemes and got to look at some of the linebackers he has developed over the past four years there,” said Miller. “His message to me was ‘if you want to the best, this is the place to be.’

Miller was also impressed with his own experience as a player.

“I love that he played eight years in the NFL and actually attended Ohio State as well,” said Miller.

He also got to observe defensive coordinator Matt Patricia over the weekend.

“I sat in a meeting with coach Patricia and you can definitely see he is very good at what he does,” said Miller.

While he crammed a lot into a short time, the Buckeyes will certainly be a factor in his recruitment.

“It was a busy day with tons of people there but overall I loved it and it’s definitely towards the top of my list,” said Miller.