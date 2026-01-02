Ohio State wide receiver Damarion Witten plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Witten didn’t see any action in the 2025 campaign and only played in one game as a freshman in 2024. He never recorded a catch while at OSU.

Damarion Witten played high school football at Glenville (OH), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 493 overall player and No. 30 tight end in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Witten is only the latest Buckeye to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal, joining other pass-catchers such as Bryson Rodgers and Jelani Thurman. Ohio State lost nearly 15 total players to the transfer portal last season.

Ohio State finished this season with a 12-2 overall record after suffering a 24-14 loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve. The loss was no fault of Ohio State’s receiving corps.

Ohio State amassed 287 passing yards in the loss, compared to just 45 rushing yards. With star WRs like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate on the roster, Ohio State had one of the best pass games in the country this season.

Now, Ohio State will have no choice but to rebound this offseason. After the Buckeyes’ loss on Wednesday, head coach Ryan Day shouldered the blame for his team’s slow start.

“We worked really hard … to come out of the gates and win the first quarter, win the first half and be ready to go,” Day said. “I thought we had an excellent plan. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. That starts with me.

“”We spent an inordinate amount of time putting the plan together to get everybody ready to go play in that first half. … We’ve got to figure out why that was and learn from it moving forward.”

Next season will Ryan Day’s eighth at the helm of the program. The Buckeyes will look to bounce back and return to the national championship once again.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.