Ohio State WR Mylan Graham plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Graham has three years of eligibility remaining.

He caught six passes for 93 yards during the 2025 season. In 2024, Graham played in four games during the 2024 season including matchups vs. Western Michigan, Purdue, Tennessee and Oregon and was able to use his redshirt.

Graham was a standout in high school, however. He hauled in 48 passes for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior season in 2022. In his career, he hauled in over 2,000 career receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 24 games at the varsity level.

For his efforts, Graham was rated a consensus four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. Graham was rated as the No. 39 overall recruit, as well as the No. nine wideout in the 2024 class.

Ohio State finished the 2025 season with a 12-2 record. This included a 12-0 start to the regular season before falling to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game and eventually Miami in the Cotton Bowl during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The Buckeyes were hoping to repeat as national champions after winning the program’s first title in a decade in 2024. However, that won’t be the case after the 24-14 loss.

Graham is the latest of 16 different Buckeyes to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Other names departing the program include backup QB Lincoln Kienholz — who has already committed to play for Louisville in the ACC next year — as well as DBs Bryce West Aaron Scott, LB CJ Hicks, among others.

The Buckeyes will have to dig into the transfer portal to replace some of this talent. They’re already set to bring in the No. 6 recruiting class per the Rivals Industry Rankings. The Buckeyes have no issue reaching in the portal, either, as they reeled in a top-10 portal class ahead of this past season. They’ll look to do the same thing this offseason during the new, one time NCAA transfer portal window.

