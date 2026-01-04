Former Ohio tight end Mason Williams committed to transfer to Ohio State out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced Sunday on social media. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Williams is considered a proficienct blocker and a red zone asset after he hauled in three touchdowns to go along with 26 receptions for 276 yards as a redshirt sophomore in 2025. He joins Ohio State after combining for 565 yards and six touchdowns on 48 receptions in 32 career games the past three seasons with the Bobcats. Williams also contributed a seven-yard rushing touchdown in 2024.

Williams signed with Ohio as the No. 89-ranked tight end in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Mogadore (Ohio) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, where he was a three-sport star in football, baseball and basketball.

A first-team All-MAC selection this past season, Williams has spent the past two seasons as the Bobcats’ starting tight end after replacing Will Kacmarek, who transferred to the Buckeyes following the 2023 season and was a two-year starter at Ohio State. Now he’ll do the same in Columbus.

Williams is the Buckeyes’ first transfer commitment since the portal opened on Jan. 2nd and will look to shore up an Ohio State roster that has already lost 15 players to the transfer portal, including talented tight end Jelani Thurman.

Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz commits to Louisville

Ohio State transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz committed to Louisville on Saturday, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, following three years with the Buckeyes.

Kienholz competed for the starting quarterback job heading into the 2025 season. He ultimately lost the gig to Alabama transfer Julian Sayin, who piloted the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff berth.

The third-year player finished the 2025 season 10-of-14 passing for 139 yards and a score, while avoiding any interceptions. He also ran 11 times for 66 yards and two scores.

In three years at Ohio State, Kienholz threw for 250 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 68 yards and two more scores. He has a career completion percentage of 58.3%, though it should be noted he was at 78.6% during the 2025 season.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.