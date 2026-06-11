Over/Under Win Totals for entire Big Ten released going into 2026 football season

It’s that time of the offseason when regular season win totals get posted by the books for fans to bet on. BetMGM has the latest over/under win totals for the Big Ten released, indicating the projected pecking order in the conference.

The over/under win totals take into account only regular season games. Postseason games, either conference championship or playoff, will not be included.

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So where do the current regular season win totals fall out? Let’s take a look below.

Over: -105

Under: -120

Indiana lost a considerable amount this offseason, including Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. But few have done as well mining the transfer portal for talent that fits the roster as Curt Cignetti. At quarterback, TCU transfer Josh Hoover will step in. If he can mesh well, he’ll have good options to throw to, including Charlie Becker. Meanwhile, the defense returns star lineman Tyrique Tucker and several others. There should be some continuity on both sides.

Over: +110

Under: -145

Given the fact that Oregon has a returning starting quarterback who was a Heisman Trophy contender last season in Dante Moore, it shouldn’t be surprising to see the Ducks’ number come out at 10.5. If Oregon’s going to make a legitimate title push, the impetus might come from the defense, which returned a handful of key players who could have gone to the NFL Draft. Dan Lanning has been elite, he just needs to get over the hump in the biggest games. Can he do it this fall?

Over: -185

Under: +140

The Buckeyes are a betting favorite to top the 9.5-win mark, given the numbers listed by BetMGM on the over/under win total. The combination of offensive weapons the Buckeyes have put together, led by quarterback Julian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith, will be tough to top. The defense should be even better in Matt Patricia‘s second year, though it has plenty of talent to replace. The transfer portal aided in that regard.

Over: -165

Under: +130

James Franklin is out, Matt Campbell is in. As is a huge portion of his Iowa State roster. Campbell did what many coaches do when leaving for a new program. He took a lot of the talent with him. Still, there’s a lot left to do. The schedule sets up favorably with no Ohio State, Indiana or Oregon in conference play. A hot start to the season could see the Nittany Lions gain some real confidence and momentum.

Over: +140

Under: -185

Michigan might be the biggest wildcard in the Big Ten in 2026. The over/under win total is weighted toward the under. The program has ample talent, including a mega-talented quarterback in Bryce Underwood. The real question is how much new coach Kyle Whittingham can get out of him. The good news is the Wolverines have plenty returning in the trenches and added some weapons for Underwood in the transfer portal. Will that be enough to compete with the upper-tier teams in the league? We’ll see.

Over: +270

Under: -350

Another team that’s got a big potential answer for its biggest question, USC goes into 2026 hoping Lincoln Riley has once again solved the defensive question marks. New coordinator Gary Patterson has the chops, but how quickly can he work his magic in Los Angeles? On the other side, the offense should once again be elite for a Big Ten outfit. Scratch that, for just about anyone. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is back and could contend for a Heisman Trophy with a little more improvement across the board.

Over: -160

Under: +125

All Jedd Fisch has done at just about every program he’s been at has been leading turnarounds. He went 6-7 in his first year at Washington and 9-4 last year. With a returning starting quarterback in Demond Williams this year, is a run at the Big Ten title in the cards? At the very least, topping the over/under win total seems like a manageable task. Williams can be as good as any other quarterback in the league, which is saying something.

Over: -145

Under: +110

Iowa was competitive in just about every game last year, but keeping that level of competitiveness this year might be a tall task. Only six starters are back. Still, Iowa is a model of consistency in the Big Ten under Kirk Ferentz. And, while the quarterback position remains up for grabs, the offensive line figures to be stout once again. That’s the pretty typical recipe of success for Iowa, which likes to grind games out and win on the margins.

Over: +125

Under: -160

Iowa only brings back six starters, but Illinois brings back only seven. That will make matching the success of the last two seasons — a program-best 19 wins in that span — a real challenge. That said, Bret Bielema has done a nice job building his rosters with tough, competitive players. That shouldn’t change this fall, it’s just a matter of how quickly things can gel. East Carolina quarterback Katin Houser steps in as the most high-profile transfer for the team, looking to help the Illini top the over/under win total once again.

Over: -125

Under: +100

Somewhat surprisingly to many, Wisconsin opted not to make a move in the offseason, retaining coach Luke Fickell. Now the question becomes whether that continuity can pay dividends. The Badgers won two of their final four games last season, with the wins coming against ranked Washington and Illinois squads. As good as the Big Ten figures to be this year, winning multiple games over ranked opponents might be required to top the over/under win total this season.

Rest of the Big Ten Over/Under Win Totals

UCLA Bruins – 6.5

Over: -110

Under: -115

Nebraska Cornhuskers – 6.5

Over: +120

Under: -155

Minnesota Golden Gophers – 6.5

Over: +130

Under: -170

Northwestern Wildcats – 5.5

Over: -118

Under: -110

Maryland Terrapins – 4.5

Over: -185

Under: +140

Rutgers Scarlet Knights – 4.5

Over: -160

Under: +125

Michigan State Spartans – 4.5

Over: +145

Under: -190

Purdue Boilermakers – 3.5

Over: +115

Under: -145

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