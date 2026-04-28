PFF debuts 2027 way-too-early NFL mock draft with Arch Manning, Brendan Sorsby in Top 10

Pro Football Focus debuted their 2027 NFL mock draft, albeit a way-too-early version, with some wild selections a year from now. It features Arch Manning and Brendan Sorsby, among other quarterbacks, in the top 10!

Sorsby is in the news due to stepping away from Texas Tech due to his gambling addiction and to seek treatment. It remains to be seen what his status with the team is moving forward.

In this mock draft, Manning isn’t even the No. 1 overall pick! With all of that in mind, let’s dive into PFF’s mock draft.

Sayin gets the nod for the Cardinals with the top pick in next year’s draft. Mock drafts this early are subject to a ton of change, but Sayin looks like a first round selection in 2027.

Arizona drafted Casron Beck this season, but Sayin might be a more polished prospect coming from Ryan Day’s system. As of now, he’s the prospect available,

Although the top prospect in this mock draft might be Smith, Sayin’s teammate. He’s easily the best wide receiver and some called him NFL-ready after his freshman season.

Hard to believe this is SMith’s third year of college football already. In two seasons, he has 163 catches for 2,558 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15.7 yards per catch.

3. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB – Oregon

Another quarterback goes in this mock draft from PFF, but it’s not Arch Manning folks! Moore elected to return to college to chase a national championship and get a little more development.

He took leaps in 2025 with the Ducks after sitting for a season and should do the same this coming year. Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 71.8% completion percentage in 2025.

4. Cleveland Browns: Arch Manning, QB – Texas

Now we get to Manning in this mock draft and he still goes in the top five! The Texas star has the name recognition and the talent to boot.

The hype was immense though, especially going into 2025. After a rough start, he and Texas turned it around and Manning should be in the Heisman conversation in 2026 as a dual threat. Perhaps he’s finally the answer to Cleveland’s QB woes.

Moore is projected to be the most elite defender in next year’s class. If the Titans can’t get out of this portion of the draft, this mock draft has them selecting Moore to start instantly.

He’ll be a great piece to Robert Saleh’s defense in 2027, if it happens. He had five interceptions last year and 31 tackles, en route to All-American honors.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Coleman, WR – Texas

Well the Raiders got the QB in Fernando Mendoza this year, so they need a wide receiver. Good thing PFF’s mock draft has Vegas selecting Coleman!

He has yet to suit up for Texas yet, but he was the prized possession in their transfer portal class. In two years at Auburn, Coleman had 93 catches for 1,306 yards, 13 touchdowns and 14 yards per catch.

7. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE – Texas

Hey look, another Longhorn in this mock draft! Simmons is also projected to go top 10 as the Saints revamp their defense in 2027.

In two years, Simmons has 29.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. Good luck stopping this man this college football season and he should translate quite well to the NFL.

It should be noted that PFF published this mock draft prior to Sorsby’s gambling addiction report. The Texas Tech QB is entering a rehab facility to treat the addition.

On the field, he’s been a solid quarterback and was the crown jewel for Texas Tech’s transfer additions in 2026. It remains to be seen where the former Cincinnati and Indiana QB will end up in next year’s draft class, pending his gambling addiction situation.

After playing just four games as a freshman, Robinson established himself as one of the premier corners in college football last season. PFF likes him in the top 10 of this mock draft to Carolina.

Last season, Robinson had 20 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass deflections. Expect production to rise and QBs to start avoiding his side of the field.

10. Atlanta Falcons, Trevor Goosby, OT – Texas

Goosby is the first offensive lineman off the board in this mock draft from PFF in 2027. He’s one of the elite of the elites in college football.

He’ll be in charge of protecting Arch Manning this season and well, he does a darn good job of it! He had grades over 80 per PFF’s metrics in run and pass blocking in 2025.

PFF NFL Mock Draft 2027, way-too-early version

11. New York Giants: David Stone, DL – Oklahoma

12. Washington Commanders: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

13. Minnesota Vikings: Dylan Stewart, EDGE – South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jamari Johnson, TE – Oregon

15. New York Jets: KJ Duff, WR – Rutgers

16. Chicago Bears: Kade Pieper, OL – Iowa

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Cayden Green, OT – Missouri

18. Jacksonville Jaguars: Carter Smith, OT – Indiana

19. New York Jets: KJ Bolden, S – Georgia

20. Houston Texans: Rasheem Biles, LB – Texas

21. Denver Broncos: Trey’Dez Green, TE – LSU

22. Dallas Cowboys: Kyngston Viliamu-Asa, LB – Notre Dame

23. Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Holmes, EDGE – Texas Tech

24. Kansas City Chiefs: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE – Oregon

25. Detroit Lions: Kelley Jones, CB – Mississippi State

26. San Francisco 49ers: Ty Benefield, S – LSU

27. New England Patriots: Jordan Seaton, OT – LSU

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Ianpani Laloulu, OL – Oregon

29. Baltimore Ravens: A’Mauri Washington, DL – Oregon

30. Seattle Seahawks: Will Echoles, DL – Ole Miss

31. Buffalo Bills: Damon Wilson II, EDGE – Miami

32. Los Angeles Rams: Mario Craver, WR – Texas A&M