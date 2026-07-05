PFF names Top 50 players entering 2026 college football season

With the 2026 college football season right around the corner, PFF revealed their Top 50 players going into the new year. Pro Football Focus has their own metrics and ratings, but they spit out the 50 best players, regardless of position, that will take the field.

We have some familiar names at and near the top going into the fall. But expect more to rise, and fall, on this list.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

So without further ado, let’s dive into PFF’s Top 50 players going into the 2026 season. We start at the top.

Smith comes out to PFF’s top player in college football. The Buckeyes’ wide receiver arguably had that moniker as a freshman and sophomore too! That’s how good he is.

He should be near the top of the Heisman watch list this year and can help Ohio State win another national title. In two years, Smith has 163 catches, 2,558 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15.7 yards per catch.

Moore is next up in PFF’s rankings and is the top defender on the list as well. Notre Dame has an elite shutdown option on an island within their defense.

But, he only helps the entire secondary (and there’s another Irish DB on this list). Moore has 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 18 pass deflections in two seasons with Notre Dame.

An elite pass rusher, Simmons is the top on PFF’s list and comes out to No. 3 overall. The Texas defender should be key to helping the Longhorns make a long CFP run.

What seems to be a surefire first round pick, Simmons had 12 sacks last year. In two seasons, Simmons has 91 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. Oh yeah, he even has an interception!

Our first quarterback to dissect and the second Buckeye in the top four of PFF’s rankings. Sayin was a first year starter in 2025 and seamlessly took control of Ryan Day’s offense.

With all of that in mind, what does he have for an encore? Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a FBS-leading 77% completion percentage.

Toney was the only incoming sophomore to make the top five of PFF’s list. As a freshman, Toney made opposing defenders look silly en route ot helping the Hurricanes make the CFP national championship.

Like Smith before him, Toney will have to bide his time before the NFL, but he’s special. Last year, he had 109 catches for 1,211 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 yards per catch.

Hardy continued his trend of getting better when he arrived at Missouri last year. Following a stellar freshman campaign at Louisiana-Monroe in 2024, Hardy had career numbers with the Tigers last season.

He’s the top RB on PFF’s list going into the 2026 college football season. Last year, he had 256 carries for 1,649 yards, 16 touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry. Overall, he has 493 carries for 3,000 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry.

Moore is widely projected to be the top quarterback selected in the 2027 NFL Draft at this point. He opted to come back to school this fall rather than test the waters this past spring.

The Ducks signal caller vastly improved in 2025 and the same should be expected this year for this top 10 player from PFF. Last year Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 71.8% completion percentage.

Smith anchors the Indiana offensive line going into the 2026 season. Already with national championship experience, Smith is one of the best in the country.

In fact, he’s the top offensive lineman on PFF’s list going into a new year. A four year starter, Smith ranks top 10 in PFF’s metrics for run and pass blocking.

You were wondering when Manning would appear on PFF’s list weren’t you? Well, he’s a top 10 player but QB3 according to these rankings.

Still, Manning brings a dual threat ability to the table and improved as the season progressed last year. Manning finished with 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 61.4% completion percentage, 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

To wrap up the top 10 of the PFF player rankings, Lacey is the next RB to appear in this tier. He provides a great backfield with QB Trinidad Chambliss as they look to run it back under Pete Golding.

One of the best pure runners in college football, Lacey is a dangerous weapon to have on offense. He had 306 carries in 2025, leading to 1,567 yards, 24 touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry. He also reeled in 29 catches for 177 yards.

PFF names Top 50 players entering 2026 (11-25)

11. KJ Bolden, S – Georgia

12. Trinidad Chambliss, QB – Ole Miss

13. A.J. Holmes, DL – Texas Tech

14. CJ Carr, QB – Notre Dame

15. Bray Hubbard, S – Alabama

16. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB – Notre Dame

17. Clev Lubin, EDGE – Louisville

18. Cayden Green, OT – Missouri

19. Will Echoles, DL – Ole Miss

20. Dylan Stewart, EDGE – South Carolina

21. Trevor Goosby, OT – Texas

22. Rasheem Biles, LB – Texas

23. A’Mauri Washington, DL – Oregon

24. John Henry Daley, EDGE – Michigan

25. Kade Pieper, G – Iowa

PFF names Top 50 players entering 2026 (26-50)

26. Evan Tengesdahl, G – Cincinnati

27. KJ Duff, WR – Rutgers

28. Austin Romaine, LB – Texas Tech

29. Darian Mensah, QB – Miami

30. Jayden Maiava, QB – USC

31. David Stone, DL – Oklahoma

32. Teitum Tuioti, EDGE – Oregon

33. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE – Oregon

34. Trevor Lauck, OT – Iowa

35. Mario Craver, WR – Texas A&M

36. Caleb Hawkins, RB – Oklahoma State

37. Jaden Baugh, RB – Florida

38. Dijon Lee Jr., CB – Alabama

39. Brandon Finney Jr., CB – Oregon

40. Cam Coleman, WR – Texas

41. Sam Leavitt, QB – LSU

42. Bryce Fitzgerald, S – Miami

43. Jordan Seaton, OT – LSU

44. Brauntae Johnson, S – Notre Dame

45. Jontez Williams, CB – USC

46. Amare Ferrell, S – Indiana

47. Kelley Jones, CB – Ole Miss

48. LJ Martin, RB – BYU

49. Trey’Dez Green, TE – LSU

50. Jamari Johnson, TE – Oregon