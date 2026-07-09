Phil Steele predicts final standings for Big Ten Football in 2026

With the 2026 college football season just around the corner, Phil Steele has predicted his final standings for the Big Ten Conference.

Last season, Steele predicted that Ohio State would come out on top in the Big Ten. That was indeed the case, as the Buckeyes finished with an unblemished 9-0 conference record. They, however, shared the Big Ten Regular Season Championship with Indiana. The Hoosiers were projected to finish fifth in the conference by Steele, and instead went on to win both the Big Ten Championship and the National Championship.

[You can purchase Phil Steele‘s 2026 College Football Preview Digital Magazine here].

For the 2026 season, Steele projects a three-way tie at the top of the conference. The Big Ten is seeking its fourth consecutive National Championship this season. The previous three titles have been won by three separate Big Ten teams (Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana).

Ohio State enters the 2026 college football season as one of the favorites to once again win a National Championship, as it returns one of the best quarterback/wide receiver duos in the nation in quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes opened the 2025 season with a 12-0 record, but lost their last two games of the season (Big Ten Championship and Cotton Bowl Classic). There’s no doubt the program has been thinking of that disappointing end to the season all offseason, fueling them to what could be another historic season in Columbus.

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Indiana enjoyed a historic 2025 campaign, in which it compiled an unblemished 16-0 record and a National Championship. However, living in the past won’t fuel the Hoosiers to success in 2026. The program is now led by TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover, who looks to continue the standard that the previous two Cignetti-coached teams have left in Bloomington. Curt Cignetti looks to truly make his mark as one of the game’s best coaches in modern history by winning a second consecutive National Championship, which hasn’t been done since 2003-04 (USC).

The 2025 season was ultimately an extremely successful one for the Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning‘s program accrued a 12-2 record and advanced to the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for them, they had to play eventual National Champion Indiana twice (hence both losses). With quarterback Dante Moore (who likely would have been a top-10 NFL Draft pick) returning, Oregon is expected to once again be right in the thick of both the Big Ten and National Championship race.

Year five of the Lincoln Riley era at USC is massive for the head coach, as the Trojans are desperately seeking their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. Riley led USC to a 9-4 record last season, but it was never quite in the hunt for the CFP. With Heisman candidate quarterback Jayden Maiava returning for the Trojans, it almost seems like 2026 has to be ‘Playoff or Bust’ for USC. Riley led Oklahoma to three CFP appearance in five seasons, but has yet to lead USC to the sport’s biggest stage in four seasons.

The 2026 season will mark a turning of the page for the Michigan football program, as it looks to wipe away the stigma of the controversy-riddled past few years. Veteran head coach Kyle Whittingham (formerly at Utah) has been tabbed to lead the Wolverines into the next era. He was certainly a strong choice to do so, as Whittingham accrued a 177-88 record across his past 21 seasons at Utah. Rising sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood looks to make the leap to superstardom this season, which could be vital in leading the Wolverines back to the College Football Playoff.

After a historic tenure at Iowa State, Matt Campbell takes over in Happy Valley this season. He’ll look to lead Penn State back to greatness following a 2025 season that went completely off the rails for the program. It opened as a favorite to win the College Football Playoff, but ultimately parted ways with head coach James Franklin after just six games and a 3-3 record. Campbell brought a plethora of his Iowa State players to Penn State for the 2026 campaign, including star quarterback Rocco Becht, safety Jeremiah Cooper, and running back Carson Hansen.

Washington won big this offseason by retaining star quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who seemed as if he was on track to entering the Transfer Portal at one point. By bringing back Williams, the Huskies look to build on last season’s 9-4 record and a win in the LA Bowl. Jedd Fisch‘s program has been labeled by many as a sleeper to contend for the Big Ten this season, disrupting the status quo at the top of the conference. Under Fisch, Washington is 15-11 (9-9) over the past two seasons.

The Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach, Kirk Ferentz, returns for his 28th season at Iowa in 2026. The Hawkeyes have been a model of consistency under Ferentz, as they’ve won at least eight games (excluding the COVID shortened 2020 season) in 10 consecutive seasons. However, Iowa hasn’t quite been in College Football Playoff contention since 2015. Their schedule is a bit on the lighter side this season, though, as they will avoid Big Ten foes such as Indiana, Oregon, and USC (three of the top-four ranked teams on this list).

Teams 9-18

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

9. Minnesota Golden Gophers

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

12. Northwestern Wildcats

12. UCLA Bruins

12. Wisconsin Badgers

15. Maryland Terrapins

16. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

17. Michigan State Spartans

18. Purdue Boilermakers