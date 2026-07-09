Phil Steele ranks 25 toughest schedules for 2026 college football season

It’s the summertime, and Phil Steele is getting ready by ranking the 25 toughest schedules for the 2026 college football season. Steele has released his annual college football preview magazine, something he has done for the last 30 years.

Of the 25 teams with the toughest schedules listed, the top 10 are teams from either the Big Ten or the SEC. It’s likely that the team that wins the 2026 national championship will come from one of the conferences.

But which team has the toughest schedule? Here’s a look at Phil Steele’s 25 toughest schedules for the upcoming season.

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The expectations are high for Texas, which finished the 2025 season with a 10-3 record. With QB Arch Manning returning for his final year, the Longhorns are ready to make a run at the national title.

But for that to happen, they will need to survive a challenging schedule. It starts on Sept. 12, when they host Ohio State. Texas then has to face SEC foes Oklahoma (Oct. 10), Ole Miss (Oct. 24), at LSU (Nov. 14), and at Texas A&M (Nov. 27) to end the regular season.

2. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan looks to do big things with its new head coach, Kyle Whittingham. During the offseason, the team fired then-head coach Sherrone Moore for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

The Wolverines have an early test on Sept. 12 when they take on Oklahoma. Other challenging games include Iowa (Sept. 26), Penn State (Oct. 17), Indiana (Oct. 24), Oregon (Nov. 14), and Ohio State (Nov. 28).

3. USC Trojans

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is confident that his team can make a playoff run this season. In 2025, the Trojans finished 9-4 and 7-2 in Big Ten play.

USC should win its first four games with no issues. That changes on Sept. 26, when the Trojans host Oregon, and they follow that up with a road battle at Penn State (Oct. 10), a home contest against Ohio State (Oct. 31), and a road game at Indiana (Nov. 14).

4. Arkansas Razorbacks

Ryan Silverfield is the new head coach of Arkansas, replacing Sam Pittman, who was fired five games into the 2025 season. The Razorbacks finished 2-10 last season and haven’t had a winning season since 2021.

A winning season in 2026 could be a little challenging for Arkansas. The team will host Georgia on Sept. 19 and then will be at Texas A&M (Oct. 3), at Vanderbilt (Oct. 17), vs. Missouri (Oct. 31), at Texas (Nov. 21 ), and vs. LSU (Nov. 28).

5. Oklahoma Sooners

It was a strong 2025 season for Oklahoma. The team reached the College Football Playoff after finishing the regular season with a 10-2 record.

The Sooners have a tough 2026 schedule. They have a road contest against Michigan (Sept. 12), a road battle against Georgia (Sept. 26), a home game against Texas (Oct. 10), a home battle against Ole Miss (Nov. 14) and a road contest against Texas A&M (Nov. 21).

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State missed out on winning the national title last year, but the team is poised to make another run at it this fall. In 2025, the Buckeyes finished 12-2 with the losses being against Indiana in the Big Ten title game and Miami in the playoff quarterfinals.

In 2026, Ohio State will have an early road test against Texas on Sept. 12. The team then has a an interesting road battle at Iowa (Oct. 3), a Big Ten title rematch at Indiana (Oct. 17), a road game at USC (Oct. 31), a home contest against Oregon (Nov. 7), and will end the season vs. Michigan (Nov. 28).

7. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State looks to turn things around with new head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The team fired Jonathan Smith after going 4-8 last season.

The Spartans have some tough tests ahead of them, facing Notre Dame in their third game of the year on Sept. 19. In November, Michigan State will face Michigan (Nov. 7), Washington (Nov. 14), and Oregon (No. 20), and those games could determine if the team has a winning season.

8. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State fans are hoping the team takes a big step forward in 2026. Last year, the team finished 5-8 and lost to Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

October will be a huge test for the Bulldogs, as they will face Alabama (Oct. 3), LSU (Oct. 17), Oklahoma (Oct. 24), and Texas (Oct. 31). After that, Mississippi State will have a road contest against Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

9. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue is looking for its first winning season since since 2022. Last year, the Boilermakers finished 2-10 under head coach Barry Odom.

Purdue should win more than two games in 2026, but a winning season won’t come easy. Some of its toughest matchups are Notre Dame (Sept. 26), Penn State (Oct. 31), Iowa (Nov. 14), and Indiana (Nov. 28).

10. Florida Gators

The 2026 season means a new era for Florida. Jon Sumrall takes over as the head coach after the team fired Billy Napier.

With Florida being in the SEC, the 2026 schedule is not going to be easy. The Gators’ toughest opponents include Ole Miss (Sept. 26), Texas (Oct. 17), Georgia (Oct. 31), Oklahoma (Nov. 7), and Vanderbilt (Nov. 21).

Phil Steele ranks teams with 2026 toughest schedules 11-25

11. Kentucky Wildcats

12. Stanford Cardinal

13. North Carolina Tar Heels

14. Northwestern Wildcats

15. LSU Tigers

16. Ole Miss Rebels

17. Boston College Eagles

18. Georgia Bulldogs

19. Alabama Crimson Tide

20. Oregon Ducks

21. Missouri Tigers

22. Tennessee Volunteers

23. Vanderbilt Commodores

24. Indiana Hoosiers

25. South Carolina Gamecocks