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Rivals Football Recruiting

Prediction: Ohio State for another key 2027 target

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Steve Wiltfong

Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, rivals

@swiltfong_5h0members liked this
Reporting for
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Ohio State has a half-dozen official visitors expected for June 5. (BIrm/LR)

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